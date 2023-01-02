Stafford Rangers lose to bottom side

It’s a terrible start to 2023 for Stafford after a big boxing day win, losing to bottom-of-the-table Belper for the second time this season with the same scoreline.

Callum Saunders scored the Rangers’ goal, his first for the club in his second appearance after a James O’Neill own goal gave Belper the lead in the 12th minute.

However, the Nailers retook the lead in the 18th minute through winger Paulo Aguas following a Stafford free-kick.

Belford said: “As a collective we haven’t performed today and we all have to take responsibility for that.

“It’s not the result we wanted, it’s not the performance we wanted but we have got to bounce back.

“We are in a very similar position to last year. Last year coming out of Buxton we were on 34 points and we are on that now and I’d like to think we have a strong squad for the second half of the season.”