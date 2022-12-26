Notification Settings

Anderson at the double for slick Stafford

By Nick ElwellStafford RangersPublished: Comments

It was Boxing Day delight for Stafford Rangers as they beat Nantwich Town 3-0 in the Northern Premier.

Stafford win

Kaiman Anderson was at the double for the Boro after Jimmy O’Neill opened the scoring with his first goal since returning to the club.

Joe Willis had the first chance for Rangers, seeing his shot towards the top left corner saved well by Thomas Booth in goal for the Dabblers.

O’Neill gave Stafford a 17th-minute lead, heading low past Booth from the edge of the six-yard box from Alex Kiwomya’s well delivered free-kick on the left.

Thomas Scully forced a good save from Cameron Belford for Nantwich before Hinds was denied by Booth in goal. Nantwich’s Daniel Cockerline then squandered a free header.

In the second half, Stafford doubled their lead when Anderson found the net from close-range after Jack Baxter’s deflected shot fell to him.

Cockerline hit the post for Nantwich before Anderson was gifted his second in the 61st minute when keeper Booth scuffed a pass straight to the striker and he fired into the back of an empty net.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

