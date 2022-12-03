Stafford Rangers 1-2 Atherton Colleries - Report

The Rangers provided early thrills at Marston Road as they looked for back-to-back wins opening the scoring in the first minute of play with Luis Morrison seeing in a Jack Baxter cross at the back post after a corner taken short.

Atherton hit back quickly in the 14th minute with a set piece themselves, Jay Fitzmartin swinging a freekick in from the right side finding Adam Rooney’s head on the deep edge of the six-yard box.

The center-back finding the top left corner of the back of the net to level the game for the away side.

Arran Pettifer fired high and wide before the returning Kaiman Anderson volleyed just over the bar for the Boro from inside the box.

Collieries winger Marcus Cusani tested Cameron Belford late on in the first 45 but the keeper held well sending the sides into the break at one a piece.

Atherton searched for their second soon after the break winning a free kick on the left edge of the box.

Striker Scott Bakkors’ shot was heading towards the top left corner of the goal with the free kick requiring a fantastic Belford save to be seen around the post and away for a corner.

Bakkor converted for the Colls soon after however firing home on the half volley from just inside the box to give the away side a 56th minute lead.

Ethan Kershaw was denied before Jimmy O’Neill returned for the Boro as Bakkor searched for his second and Atherton’s third but was unable to find it firing wide.

Joe Willis was unable to find the target for the Rangers as they looked to salvage a point late on with deperate efforts to find a leveller sending center back O’Neill up-front who shot high over the bar.