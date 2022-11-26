Stafford Rangers 1-0 FC United of Manchester - Report

Alex Kiwomya fired home from close-range to give Stafford a first half lead and a big three points at home against the Reds who arrived with an excellent away record.

FC United who’ve already equalled their away wins of last season in this campaign enjoyed a brighter start, striker Regan Linney testing Cameron Belford in the 26th minute from the left side of the box.

Boro found the opener on the break following an exceptional pass from skipper Alex-Ray Harvey to Ethan Morgan on the left wing.

Morgan cut inside onto his right foot unleashing a shot from the left edge of the box which was well saved by Lavercombe diving to his left yet palming it in Alex Kiwomya’s direction.

The winger was there to pick up the pieces and fire home for the Rangers from the right edge of the six yard box to snatch the 33rd minute lead.

Stafford looked for a second with Ethan Morgan unable to hit the target one-on-one with the keeper.

Luis Morrison had the chance to double the lead with a header inside the six-yard box, nodding wide of the right post.

FC United looked for a leveller but were unable to find it despite great work by striker Linney on the by-line being denied by Belford before substitute Rodwell Grant blazed the ball high over the goal squandering the best opportunity to salvage a point from inside the box.

Dale Belford was over the moon with the big win and hopes to see this continue for the Boro.

He said: It was a really collective effort from everyone today from 1-11 and even the subsitutues.

“The attitude the lads showed, which we can never question, was there for everyone to see.”

Belford added, “I think we created chances to kill the game off which is probably something we need to be mindful of going forward as it left us open at the end but in the end we dealt with it professionally.