South Shields 2-0 Stafford Rangers - Report

Shields came into the game on a good run suffering just two defeats from their opening 15 league games.

It was the hosts who went close on 17 minutes with Dylan Mottley-Henry firing just over the crossbar.

At the opposite end Joe Dunne went close for the Boro firing just off-target when a short free-kick was played into his path.

Gary Liddle did find the net for the Mariners, but his effort was after the half-time whistle was blown and didn’t count.

Rangers started the second half brightly and Luis Morrison thought he had scored a 56th minute opener but saw his close-range header was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Myles Boney.

Stafford goalkeeper Cameron Belford was called into action at the opposite end tipping Mottley-Henry’s effort wide.

A fine 62nd minute strike from Martin Smith eventually opened the scoring flying into the roof of the net from 25 yards out.

Belford kept his side in the game with 16 minutes tipping Tom Broadbent’s header over.