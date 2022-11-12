Stafford 0 Stalybridge Celtic 3 - Report

Nathan Caine caused first-half pain for the Boro as he opened the scoring for Stalybridge early on against his former side who he joined the Celtic from in mid-october.

The forward found the net after good work on the left side of the box from Chris Dagnall who pulled it back for Caine to turn in home from close-range.

Caine turned provider for the second in the 36th minute, his through ball pounced on by Celts striker Raul Carreia using pace to beat the last man and fire home from the right-edge of the box into the left side of the goal.

Stafford’s best chances of the half fell to Derek Ubah and Jaiden White both on the edge of the six-yard box.

Ubah denied a headed goal by keeper Gregg Hall while White fired over on the half-volley.

Despite the Rangers’ best efforts to grab a second-half goal back the three points were sealed for the Celts late on with their third goal and Carreia’s second, from the penalty spot.