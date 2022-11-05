Lancaster 1 Stafford 2 - Report

Alex Kiwomya put the visitors ahead midway through the first half when he spotted Sam Waller off his line and powered the ball into the back of the net, despite questions of offside.

City went close shortly after the break when Sam Bailey’s low cross hammered onto the outside of the post, before Kiwomya went down the other end and shot narrowly wide.

But five minutes later Kiwomya made amends, passing low across the box for Jaiden White to stroke home.