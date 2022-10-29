FA Trophy: Matlock 1-0 Stafford Rangers - Report

Out of form Shepshed went ahead after just eight minutes courtesy of Zayn Hakeem’s hard, low shot from just outside the penalty area after the ball broke from a midfield battle. The Yeltz drew level with a brilliant 25th minute goal when last campaign’s player of the season McKauley Manning notched his first of this season by lifting the ball over goalkeeper Brandon Ganley from almost 25 yards out.

But poor defending from the visitors allowed the Dynamo to re-take the lead in the 34th minute when Sam Moore evaded five Yeltz defenders to fire into the bottom corner of Dan Platt’s net.

The action continued with a further four goals in an exciting second half and Nathan Hayward stabbed home Halesowen’s second equaliser from close range following Josh Quaynor’s 56th minute corner. Halesowen then went ahead 3-2 after 62 minutes when another Quaynor corner was headed by Kieran Morris but came out for Donnelly to hit home a thunderous shot from 25 yards through a crowded penalty area.

Shepshed have suffered from ill-discipline recently and it seemed like their game was over when defender Toby Ritzema received a straight red card for pulling back Yeltz substitute Simeon Cobourne in a 74th minute professional foul - Shepshed’s fifth sending off in their last six games.

But ten-man Shepshed were still able to snatch an 82nd minute equaliser when a corner was headed back across goal for Sam Moore to collect his second goal of the afternoon.

Yet there was still time for Halesowen to take home all three points when Donnelly made it 4-3 with his second goal of the game. An 87th minute free-kick wasn’t properly cleared, allowing Cobourne to cross for Donnelly to flick a header over Ganley into the top corner of the net and keep Halesowen on top of the table.

Shepshed Dynamo: Brandon Ganley; Jahdahn Fridye-Harper, John King, Jordan Smith (c), Toby Ritzema, Niall Prenderville, Zayn Hakeem, James Snedden (Jake Betts 76), Sam Moore, Cam Moore (Jack McMillan 71), Reece Morris (Shaun Ruzvidzo 79). Subs Not Used: Jordan Wakeling, Shaquille O’Neil-Brooks.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Tom Turton, Kieran Morris, Rob Evans (c), Kieren Donnelly, Nathan Hayward, Richard Smith (Dexter Dudley-Toole 79), Brad Birch (Simeon Cobourne 68), McKauley Manning. Subs Not Used: Moussa Koita, Dan Brookes, Max Morris.

Referee: Haydn Lavender Attendance: 288

Booked: Manning (85), Quaynor (90)