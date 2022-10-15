Notification Settings

Morpeth 2-1 Stafford Rangers - Report

By Jonny Drury

Stafford dropped to fifth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division despite having taken the lead in a rain-lashed first half in Northumbria.

A long throw from Rangers’ Tom Tonks dropped into the Morpeth six-yard box in the 14th minute and, when Peth keeper Dan Lowson missed it, Stafford defender Derek Ubah headed home.

The hosts almost levelled in the 51st minute when a Chris Reid header clipped Cameron Belford’s upright and Morpeth won a penalty two minutes later when Rangers’ Joe Dunne bundled over Jack Foalle in the area, Liam Noble firing home from the spot.

Peth’s Sam Fishburn turned the game on its head in the 58th minute, cushioning a Noble ball which dropped over Ubah before lashing the winner into the top corner.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
