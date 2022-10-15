Morpeth 2-1 Stafford Rangers - Report

A long throw from Rangers’ Tom Tonks dropped into the Morpeth six-yard box in the 14th minute and, when Peth keeper Dan Lowson missed it, Stafford defender Derek Ubah headed home.

The hosts almost levelled in the 51st minute when a Chris Reid header clipped Cameron Belford’s upright and Morpeth won a penalty two minutes later when Rangers’ Joe Dunne bundled over Jack Foalle in the area, Liam Noble firing home from the spot.