FA Trophy: Spalding Utd 1 Stafford Rangers 2 - Report

By Nathan JudahStafford RangersPublished: Last Updated:

Stafford took an early lead through Kaiman Anderson in the 14th minute, the striker heading home from close range. Derek Ubah with the assist heading the ball across goal for Anderson to see it in from a Jack Baxter corner.

The Tulips levelled the game in the 18th minute. James Clifton worked the ball well in the box pulling the ball back for Bradley Rolt who fired home under the legs of Stafford’s goalkeeper Cameron Belford to make it 1-1.

The Boro regained their lead making it 2-1 in additional time of the first half. Kaiman Anderson grabbed his second goal of the game shooting on the turn from the edge of the six yard box, the ball taking a deflection off a Spalding defender on its way into the back of the net.

The Rangers resisted any pressure from Spalding in the second half to hold out for the 2-1 win and advance into the fourth qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

