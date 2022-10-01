Stafford Rangers 2-0 Liversedge - Report

The Boro dominated the early stages of the game and Kaiman Anderson felt he deserved a 13th minute penalty, but the referee played on and Jack Baxter fired the resulting shot wide.
A minute later Stafford did hit the net with Tonks seeing his long throw-in sneak home but with nobody touching the ball the goal was disallowed.
Anderson had the chance to give the hosts a 25th minute lead after escaping the defence but saw his weak effort saved by goalkeeper Jordan Porter.
Stafford dominated most of the first half but couldn’t find a way through as the half ended goalless.
The Boro were rewarded for their first half efforts with the opening goal three minutes after the break when Tonks’ long throw-in found the head of Anderson.
Moments later another Tonks throw-in caused more havoc in the Liversedge box but eventually fell for the visiting goalkeeper to claim.
Tonks turned from provider to goal scorer on the 68th minute firing home after Jaidan White pulled the ball back for his team-mate to net.