Stafford Rangers 2-0 Liversedge - Report

The Boro dominated the early stages of the game and Kaiman Anderson felt he deserved a 13th minute penalty, but the referee played on and Jack Baxter fired the resulting shot wide.

A minute later Stafford did hit the net with Tonks seeing his long throw-in sneak home but with nobody touching the ball the goal was disallowed.

Anderson had the chance to give the hosts a 25th minute lead after escaping the defence but saw his weak effort saved by goalkeeper Jordan Porter.

Stafford dominated most of the first half but couldn’t find a way through as the half ended goalless.

The Boro were rewarded for their first half efforts with the opening goal three minutes after the break when Tonks’ long throw-in found the head of Anderson.

Moments later another Tonks throw-in caused more havoc in the Liversedge box but eventually fell for the visiting goalkeeper to claim.