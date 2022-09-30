Stafford Rangers youth celebrate their third goal Picture: Wendy Hill

The Boro kids reached the third qualifying round for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Chasetown on Monday night.

A crowd of 370 people watched under the lights at Marston Road as Fletcher Rushbury, Dylan Adcock and Fin Clements fired them past the Scholars youth.

And skipper Holt said: “I am so proud of all the team and it’s good for me and the boys to make history for the club which will inspire us to continue and try to make more.

“I’ve never been more excited to play for this team and then with the next round coming we will do all we can to push through as a group to go on and win.”

Stafford Under-18s manager Kyle Wainwright was delighted with the result and praised the great support at Marston Road.

“We’re taking it game by game and we are going to work as hard as possible for when the next round comes around we are ready to deliver,” he said. “We’ve been blown away by the support we’ve had so far, everyone at the club has been fantastic and we can’t ask for anything more from the fans.”

Rushbury tapped home from close range to open the scoring in the 10th minute, but Chasetown started the second half well and levelled the game in the 53rd minute with a header from midfielder Alfie Bunch.

Adcock came on for Stafford and posed an immediate threat, restoring their lead in the 74th minute with a brilliant finish into the bottom left corner.

He added: “Coming off the bench and scoring in one of the biggest games of my career so far is magical, especially since I’ve struggled to be among the goals this year.”

Chasetown pressed for a leveller and were denied numerous times by Stafford goalkeeper Jack Sandel and Clements – another substitute for the Boro – sealed the win as he carried the ball forward from the halfway line and slotted home.

And Sandel added: “I thought we were really solid defensively and you have to give credit to the back four for staying strong.