Whitby Town 0 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

Rangers went to Whitby looking to continue their unbeaten start to the league, but goalkeeper Cameron Belford was forced into early action tipping over Marcus Giles’ effort from the edge of the area.

On the 29th minute Rangers did test the Whitby goalkeeper when a long Belford kick forward found Ntumba Massanka but he was denied by the shot stopper.

Six minutes later the Boro took the lead with Stewart heading home a Jack Baxter free-kick.

Belford was having a standout performance in Rangers goal and was on hand to deny the hosts as Lewis Hawkins saw his effort denied.