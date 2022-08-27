Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Whitby Town 0 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

By Nathan JudahStafford RangersPublished: Comments

An Ethan Stewart header gave Stafford Rangers a third league win from four as they took a 1-0 victory at Whitby Town.

Whitby Town 0 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

Rangers went to Whitby looking to continue their unbeaten start to the league, but goalkeeper Cameron Belford was forced into early action tipping over Marcus Giles’ effort from the edge of the area.

On the 29th minute Rangers did test the Whitby goalkeeper when a long Belford kick forward found Ntumba Massanka but he was denied by the shot stopper.

Six minutes later the Boro took the lead with Stewart heading home a Jack Baxter free-kick.

Belford was having a standout performance in Rangers goal and was on hand to deny the hosts as Lewis Hawkins saw his effort denied.

In the dying moments Rangers had a stroke of fortune with Aaron Haswell and Lee Bullock both striking the post, but the visitors held on for another victory.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News