Matt Hill hails Stafford Rangers' character to get comeback win

Kaiman Anderson scored in the 96th minute to earn the Boro three points at home and remain unbeaten to continue their fantastic start to the season.

Hill said: “The character to show what we are all about, to get one back and then to get the winner was magnificent.”

He added: “You can’t beat a way in which to score in the last minutes to win the game, all the excitement, the joy from the players and the fans, it’s a great feeling.”

After taking the lead in the 67th minute through captain Joshua Wardle, Marine were reduced to 10 men when referee, Ben Cooke, sent off Joseph Ferguson in the 72nd minute for a second yellow card offense for obstructing a free-kick being taken by Stafford.

Jack Baxter then scored to level the game at 1-1 in the 84th minute before Anderson’s late winner.