Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Matt Hill hails Stafford Rangers' character to get comeback win

Stafford RangersPublished: Comments

Stafford Rangers manager Matt Hill was pleased with the character his team showed to come from behind to win in added time 2-1 against Marine on Tuesday night, writes Luke Powell.

Kaiman Anderson scored in the 96th minute to earn the Boro three points at home and remain unbeaten to continue their fantastic start to the season.

Hill said: “The character to show what we are all about, to get one back and then to get the winner was magnificent.”

He added: “You can’t beat a way in which to score in the last minutes to win the game, all the excitement, the joy from the players and the fans, it’s a great feeling.”

After taking the lead in the 67th minute through captain Joshua Wardle, Marine were reduced to 10 men when referee, Ben Cooke, sent off Joseph Ferguson in the 72nd minute for a second yellow card offense for obstructing a free-kick being taken by Stafford.

Jack Baxter then scored to level the game at 1-1 in the 84th minute before Anderson’s late winner.

Hill said: “Jack’s always looking to score goals and I’m really pleased he’s started well so far this season.”

Stafford Rangers
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News