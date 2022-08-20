Notification Settings

Gainsborough Trinity 0-0 Stafford Rangers - Report

By Jonny Drury

GOALKEEPER Cameron Belford was Stafford’s hero with a first-half penalty save to maintain their unbeaten start to the Northern Premier season.

Belford dived to save Andrew Wright’s 11th-minute spot-kick after Rangers had been penalised for a handball from a Joe West corner.

Belford also twice denied Liam Waldock in the first period and Tom Cursons’ effort was off target as Gainsborough had the edge.

But Stafford took the game to the hosts after the break and had their chances to make it three wins from three. Home keeper Matt Yates tipped over an effort from half-time sub Alex Kiwomya and the custodian also kept out an Ethan Stewart header from a Tom Tonks throw-in.

Rangers were even closer in the final minute, only for the woodwork to deny them when Stewart got onto the end of another Tonks long throw but his header struck the bar and was cleared.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
