Gainsborough Trinity 0-0 Stafford Rangers - Report

Belford dived to save Andrew Wright’s 11th-minute spot-kick after Rangers had been penalised for a handball from a Joe West corner.

Belford also twice denied Liam Waldock in the first period and Tom Cursons’ effort was off target as Gainsborough had the edge.

But Stafford took the game to the hosts after the break and had their chances to make it three wins from three. Home keeper Matt Yates tipped over an effort from half-time sub Alex Kiwomya and the custodian also kept out an Ethan Stewart header from a Tom Tonks throw-in.