Stafford Rangers re-sign favourite Tom Tonks

Tonks, 30, has penned a 12-month contract with the Boro with the option for a further year after the club fought off interest to secure his services for another season.

The versatile Tonks was voted supporters’ player of the season for the Northern Premier League Premier outfit last season.

Walsall-born Tonks has previously represented Halesowen, Stourbridge and Solihull among others and has a potent long throw that has troubled many a defensive line.

Rangers, managed by former Wolves defender Matt Hill, have further bolstered their ranks ahead of a return to pre-season.

They have retained the services of former Villa trainee forward Michael Tait-Moran, who was initially on loan at Marston Road from Tamworth.

Halesowen Town, meanwhile, have secured the futures of two key defenders including a vital member of boss Paul Smith’s side, Rob Evans.

Evans was one of Smith’s first signings for the Yeltz three years ago and has been a popular regular since.