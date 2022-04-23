Notification Settings

Stafford Rangers 5 Ashton United 0 - Report

By Nathan Judah

Stafford Rangers enjoyed a positive end to the season as they convincingly beat Ashton United with a five star display.

Joe Kenton opened the scoring on 14 minutes with Kaiman Anderson tapping in the second ten minutes later.

Tre Pemberton added a third before the break, slipping the ball beneath the Ashton keeper, before the home side continued to dominate after the interval.

Anderson grabbed his second on the hour to seal the victory, Tom Tonks with the assist, before a superb free-kick from Alex Fletcher on 84 minutes rounded off a resounding victory for Stafford in their final bout of the season.

Ashton’s best chance fell to Pabadou Jenkins late in the game but he was denied a consolation by the crossbar.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

