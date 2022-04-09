Warrington Town 1 Stafford Rangers 1 - Report

Looking to keep any faint play-off hopes alive Rangers had the game’s opening chance on 25 minutes with Tre Pemberton's cross falling to Joe Kenton whose effort was blocked.

A minute later Warrington were ahead when a defensive mistake allowed Isaac Buckley-Ricketts through on goal who beat the goalkeeper.

The hosts are firmly within the play-off positions and Matty Regan’s cross was headed down to Stefan Mols who saw his effort blocked.

Regan himself had an effort before the break which flew over the crossbar.

Rangers were level three minutes inside the second half when Alex-Ray Harvey connecting with a half-volley which flew into the net.

On the hour mark the visitors could have been ahead with Tom Tonks’ into the box finding Pemberton unmarked at the back post but he found the side-netting.