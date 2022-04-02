Stafford Rangers 4-1 Grantham Town

Thomas Tonks fired Rangers into an emphatic 11th minute lead as his 30 yard free kick sailed into the back of the net past James Pollard.
Joshua Dunne then gave lowly Grantham hope when he inadvertently headed a bouncing ball back into his own net midway through the first half.
But Rangers retook the lead shortly after the restart when Anderson burst into the box and found Kenton to slot home.
Anderson then got himself on the score sheet as he kept his composure to fire past Pollard before Ethan Stewart rounded the day off on 90 minutes as he tapped in Tonks’ long throw to the back post to send the visitors down.