South Shields 2-0 Stafford Rangers - Report

Rangers still chasing a play-off position had a chance within the opening minutes, but Jake Charles saw his overhead kick fly over the crossbar.

Despite their hosts chasing the title and probing for an opener it was the Boro who hit again with Tom Tonks seeing his free-kick brilliantly saved.

Moments later Tonks was causing problems again and fired his side-footed effort off the post.

However, Shields hit a 35th minute opener as Will McGowan weighted his through ball perfectly for JJ Hooper who beat the goalkeeper.

After the break Rangers searched for an equaliser and Tre Pemberton forced a fine save from Myles Boney.