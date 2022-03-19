Notification Settings

Stafford Rangers 1-2 Lancaster City

By Jonny Drury

STAFFORD Rangers were denied by the crossbar late in the game as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Lancaster City.

The Boro, who had been 13 league games unbeaten took a fifth minute lead when Jake Charles fed James O’Neill who headed his side ahead early in the tie.

Lancaster then stunned the Marston Road faithful with Jack Byrne putting his side level on 18 minutes and then six minutes later Enoch Likoy.

Rangers looked for a way back into the game and Joe Cuff ran at the defence early in the second half before firing over.

The Boro continued probing and Charles tried his luck with a lob with eight minutes remaining but saw the ball crash off the crossbar.

The defeat sees Rangers drop to 10th and seven points outside the play-off positions.

