Scarborough Athletic 1-1 Stafford Rangers - Report

By Jonny Drury

STAFFORD Rangers were denied victory at Scarborough Athletic by a 95th minute equaliser from substitute Kieran Weledji.

After making the long trip to North Yorkshire the Boro were ahead after just 12 minutes when Jake Charles turned his marker into the box and firing home.

Scarborough had a goal disallowed before then hitting the woodwork after Ashley Jackson sent a long throw into the box which cannoned off the post before being cleared.

Jackson then sent a first half effort wide after good work by Luca Colville to create the chance beating several players.

Boro were given a further boost when the hosts were reduced to 10 men on 53 minutes when Simon Heslop was given a second yellow card.

Despite being a man down Scarborough continued to probe in desperate search of an equaliser to boost their top-three ambitions.

The equaliser would come in the form of substitute Weledji who saw his first effort saved by Mateusz Hewelt before netting in the 95th minute.

Stafford Rangers
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

