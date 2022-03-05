Stafford Rangers 1-1 South Shields - Report

Football Stock

After rejecting a seven-day approach by Macclesfield Town earlier in the day Tre Pemberton had the game’s opening chance for the Boro attacking down the right before seeing his effort saved.

South Shields sat clear at the top coming into the game and Jordan Hunter created space down the right before crossing for Alex Kempster who headed over.

However, it was Rangers who took a 38th minute lead with long throw specialist Tom Tonks’ finding Joe Cuff who fired home the opening goal.

Shields showed why they are top and a touch of class from Nathan Lowe fired the league leaders level on 54 minutes with his free-kick nestling into the top corner.

The visitors could have won the tie when Nathan Lowe found Dillon Morse with a swinging corner which was headed over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Cuff caused the visitors a host of problems creating space before sending his effort over the crossbar.