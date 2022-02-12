Bamber Bridge 1-3 Stafford Rangers - Report

Despite playing at play-off contenders Bridge it was Rangers who took a second minute lead.

Kaiman Anderson saw his effort cleared off the goal-line before the ball came back out to Tom Tonks who fired his side ahead.

The hosts looked for a response and Jacob Holland-Wilkinson forced Luke Pilling into a fine save with an effort from 12 yards out.

After surviving pressure from Bridge it was Boro who hit again before the break.

Alex-Ray Harvey found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper before finding the bottom corner of the net to give Rangers a 2-0 lead on 35 minutes.

Rangers had the points all but secured with a third goal on 50 minutes after Tonks’ effort was saved by James Cottam into the path of Tre Pemberton.

The host’s task was made even harder on 54 minutes when Nathan Pond was sent off for a second yellow card.

Alexander Fletcher had two chances to increase Rangers’ lead firstly firing over from outside the box and then heading wide from close range.