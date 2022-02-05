Notification Settings

Stafford Rangers 0-0 Whitby Town

By Jonny Drury

STAFFORD Rangers clinched another point as they held Whitby Town to a goalless draw and had second half chances to win the game.

The first half was a game of few chances with James O’Neill coming closes for the visitors with his volley sailing just over the crossbar.

Before the break Boro goalkeeper Luke Pilling was forced into action shortly before the break firstly denying Harry Green’s effort and then moments before the interval stopping Priestley Griffiths’ effort.

Stafford’s best chance came on 49 minutes when Tom Tonk’s corner was flicked on and cleated off the goal-line by Adam Gell.

The Boro were starting to find their form with Alex Fletcher forcing a save and then Tre Pemberton seeing his shot just tipped over by Shane Bland.

However, at the other end Whitby could have scored when Pilling dropped the ball before Lewis Hawkins saw his effort blocked.

And then with three minutes remaining Green’s cross glanced off James Ible’s head but flew just wide as the sides shared the points.









