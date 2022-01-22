Atherton Collieries 1-1 Stafford Rangers - Report

The travelling Boro had the opening chance with Michael Tait seeing his fifth minute header saved by Danny Taberner.

Rangers were given an early warning sign with Ethan Kershaw running through after just nine minutes only to be denied by a fine Luke Pilling save.

Atherton were ahead from the penalty spot on 18 minutes with skipper Danny Lafferty sending his spot-kick into the top corner.

The Collieries smelt blood and Pilling was forced into a fine double save to keep the visitors in the tie during the first half.

After playing their way back into the match Rangers were almost level before the break with Kaiman Anderson seeing his effort rifle off the crossbar.

Rangers continued their search for an equaliser after the break with Tom Tonks sending his free-kick just over the bar.