Stafford Rangers 0-0 Hyde United - Report

The best of the opening exchanges came after 17 minutes with Liam Tongue forcing Boro shot stopper Luke Pilling into a fine save.

Rangers looked for a response with Joe Cuff seeing an effort fly wide in space.

That chance sparked the Boro into action and Joe Kenton went through on goal only to be denied by goalkeeper Joe Green.

Boro goalkeeper Pilling was kept busy during the first half and matched Jack Dyche who had ran through on goal.

Hyde went close again moments before the break with Chinedu Uche crossing to skipper Tom Pratt who flicked his header on just wide of the post.

Rangers looked for a late winner and on 77 minutes Tom Tonks’ long throw was headed down by Tre Morrison forcing a save by Green.