Rushall 1-2 Curzon Ashton - Report

His guided header from a corner put Ashton back in front just five minutes after Gerry McDonagh eqaulised from the spot for his first goal for the club.

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts opened the scoring just before the hour mark after his side missed numerous good chances in the first half to break the deadlock.

James Spencer capitalised on Brad Bood travelling the wrong way to steal the ball and slip in the winger who found the bottom corner when one-on-one with Paul White.

The Pics responded well though and quickly looked to get straight back in the game, it came to fruition when Dempsey Arlott-John linked up with Kornell McDonald who was then fouled in the area.

McDonagh stepped up and despite Bobby Jones guessing the correct way, the ball bounced under him and snuck across the line.

The leveller didn’t last anywhere near as Rushall would’ve liked though as the hosts switched off from a corner to see Adam Barton jump the highest to fire his header into the back of the net.

Again, Adam Stevens’ men responded well to going behind and looked for a way back into the game during the final fifteen minutes.

Arlott-John and Benbow came close but it wasn’t enough to penetrate the impressive defence of Curzon as they held on to take all the points.