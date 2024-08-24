Rushall Olympic 2 Spennymoor Town 1 - Report

The Pics opened the scoring very early on against the run of play as Paul White claimed a Moors’ free-kick before firing it miles down which was mis-judged by the defender and allowed Dempsey Arlott-John to pounce.

He calmly took a touch before looping the ball over Brad James when one-on-one.

Liam McAlinden then also scored his first in Pics’ colours with a magical finish. James’ clearance fell straight to the feet of the ex-Wolves and Wrexham midfielder.

He then composed himself before releasing a pinch-perfect strike which went over the ‘keeper’s head and straight into the net.

The visitors did manage to get back in the game very early into the second-half when a corner was headed in to the far post by Rob Ramshaw.

Spennymoor will rue missed chances in both halves and had opportunities before and after Arlott-John opened the scoring as multiple crosses flashed across the face of Paul White’s goal.

Brad Bood came close before McAlinden’s second but he couldn’t quite get on the end of Jaden Charles’ cross.

The hosts were up against it after Speenymoor pulled one back but superb defensive work from the back four kept the three points at Dales Lane