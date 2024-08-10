Rushall Olympic 2-3 Farsley Celtic

Ben Stephenson raced in behind Rushall’s backline in the final minute of normal time and slotted calmly into the back of the net despite The Pics protests for the offside flag to go up.

Despite the result, Jaden Charles got Adam Stevens’ reign off to the perfect start. After winning a foul 35 yards out, Charles stepped up and released a thunderbolt of a strike which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Farsley responded well though and player-manager Clayton Donaldson won a penalty with his final action of the match after Paul White fouled him in the area. Ben Atkinson calmy stepped up and fired straight down the middle.

The visitors then found themselves ahead before the break as a deep corner found Rudy Misambo at the back post who’s header found it’s way past White in goal.

After the break, Rushall dominated and didn’t give Farsley much of a sniff with Ashton Offler and Nathan Cameron defending well.

Before the hour mark, nice work between Gerry McDonagh and Liam McAlinden set up Sam McLintock who rifled the ball into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Despite Rushall coming close numerous times before the final whistle, it was the visitors who stole all three points on the opening day.