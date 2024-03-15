Rushall Olympic preparing for a relegation six-pointer

Liam McDonald’s side are 21st in the standings – one place adrift from safety – and head to the Linnets looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

The Pics were beaten 2-0 by play-off candidates Brackley Town on Tuesday following a 3-0 defeat to Buxton last weekend.

McDonald’s side trail King’s Lynn by two points, and victory could the Pics escape the drop zone and leapfrog their opponents, who are unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

When the sides met earlier this season, the Linnets came from behind scoring a 90th-minute penalty to win 2-1 after Danny Waldron’s first-half opener.

The Pics this week welcomed Rico Patterson on loan for the remainder of the season from Birmingham City, and the midfielder made his debut in the defeat to Brackley.

The Blues academy graduate captained their under-18s side and signed a professional deal at St Andrew’s last summer.

Rushall boss McDonald is delighted to sign the midfielder saying: “I am really excited to be able to get Rico on board. I have been after him for quite a while and now the time is right to bring him in.

“He’ll bring creativity in the final third as well as goals, just what we are looking for.

“He’s a good player and someone who will be able to fit in straight away. I am looking forward to getting him on the pitch and involved in the last leg of this particular journey that we are on.”

Elsewhere, Stafford Rangers return to action this weekend hosting Northern Premier League-leaders Radcliffe.

Rangers suffered a 1-0 defeat to fellow survival hopefuls Bradford Park Avenue in their last match to remain three points adrift from safety.

Despite the loss in a crucial fixture before facing Radcliffe this weekend and Macclesfield on Tuesday, boss Dave Cooke remains optimistic about his side’s chances of survival.

“It’s only three points,” said Cooke.

“There’s an old saying in football, don’t get too down when you lose, and don’t get too up when you win.

“We’ve got a great chance, what we’ve got to do is see if we can get something out of these two games that on paper you wouldn’t think we would, and then it sets us up for the seven games which we have got the best run in for, but it counts for nothing in football.

“We’ve not got to be frightened of anybody. Sometimes you play better against better opposition.”

Meanwhile, in the National League, Kidderminster Harriers visit Bromley after a 1-1 draw with AFC Fylde midweek, and sit two points adrift from safety.

In the Southern Central Premier, 14th-placed Stourbridge search for their second win in a row as they visit Alvechurch, while Halesowen Town travel to Mickleover looking for their third consecutive victory.

In the Northern One Midlands, Lye Town visit AFC Rushden & Diamonds, while Walsall Wood welcome Bedworth United, and Sporting Khalsa entertain Loughborough Dynamo. In the Northern One West Chasetown host Nantwich Town, while Hednesford Town visit 1874 Northwich.