Rushall Olympic bring in Birmingham City youngster on loan

Patterson, 20, signed professional terms with Blues ahead of the 2022/23 season and has featured regularly for their under-18s and 21s teams, writes Dan Stacey.

His performances, including as captain for the under-18s, earned him a new deal at the start of this season, and he will now spend the remainder of the season in the National League North with the Pics.

Manager Liam McDonald said: “I am really excited to be able to get Rico on board. I have been after him for quite a while and now the time is right to bring him in.”

McDonald added: “He’ll bring creativity in the final third as well as goals, just what we are looking for.

“He’s a good player and someone who will be able to fit in straight away. I am looking forward to getting him on the pitch and involved in the last leg of this particular journey that we are on.”

Elsewhere, 21-year-old left-sided defender Carter Lycett has joined Chasetown from Walsall Wood.

Manager Mark Swan explained his delight at signing the former Hednesford Town man, saying: “Carter is an excellent signing for the football club and somebody we have admired for a long time. Sometimes in football it is about timing, and it seems that the timing was right to make our move once we knew he might be available.”

Carter’s former club Hednesford Town announced the departure of Ahmed Ali on Tuesday.

The Somali international joined Hednesford in December from Nantwich Town but has taken up an offer from Atherton Collieries.

Head coach Paul Moore said: “I would just like to wish Ahmed all the best as he has been great to work with over the short period that I have been here, I am sure he will do well at his new club.”