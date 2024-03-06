Rushall Olympic spot on at drop rivals

The Walsall loanee opened the scoring after 15 minutes, only for Banbury to equalise on the stroke of half-time. Owen Oseni’s second-half penalty restored the Pics’ lead to leave them four points clear of Banbury in the National League North.

In the National League, Phil Brown’s Kidderminster Harriers dropped to 23rd after conceding two late goals to fellow strugglers Woking.

Jack Lambert had given Harriers the lead after 11 minutes, but two goals in the last 15 minutes condemned them to defeat.

In the Southern Central Premier, Alexander Jones’ goal helped Stourbridge hold leaders Needham Market to a 1-1 draw, while Miracle Okafor and Ryan Boothe scored for Halesowen Town in their 2-0 win at Alvechurch.

And in Northern One Midlands, Walsall Wood’s home game against Harborough Town was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Tonight, Lye Town host a Villa academy side in the quarter-finals of the Birmingham Senior Cup, with Hednesford Town taking on a Coventry City team this coming Friday (both 7.45pm).