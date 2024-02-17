Rushall Olympic 3 Gloucester 3 - Report

Sam McLintock took all the plaudits though as his cameo appearance off the bench saw him score two world-class goals.

City opened the scoring inside 30 seconds when Brandon Smalley broke forward before rounding Jake Weaver and tapping into an empty net.

The Pics levelled the match before the half-hour mark, Owen Oseni latched into a loose ball before rounding debutant Jared Thompson.

Theo Robinson put the Tigers back ahead in the 35th minute, his shot from a Gloucester corner was saved by Weaver but Robinson was quick on his feet to tap in the rebound.

Then came the magic of substitute Sam McLintock who levelled proceedings once again for The Pics with an incredible volley from 20 yards out finding the top corner.

He then produced the same again in the final moment of normal time when his half-volley cannoned of the bottom of the bat and into the back of the net.

There was still time for more drama though as Ronan Maher was sent off for a second yellow card before Jack Tolley scored the final goal of the match.

Teddy Rowe caught Rushall out in behind their right flank before finding Tolley at the back post who headed past Weaver to snatch a point at the death.