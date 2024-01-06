Chester 0 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

Birmingham City loanee Rico Brown scored the only goal as Rushall deservedly picked up a historic victory.

Alex Moore’s corner found Browne who powerfully headed into the far corner in the opening half.

The Pics dominated the opening half and saw the majority of the ball, creating multiple chances that were not taken.

Danny Waldron almost opening the scoring in the first five minutes, his near post header well claimed by the Chester ‘keeper.

The hosts’ ‘keeper was then needed once again with a superb double save to keep out Waldron and McLintock’s efforts.

In the second half after Chester’s change of formation, the hosts saw most of the ball and forced Browne and Jordaan Brown into some impressive clearances and blocks.

Alex Fletcher and Kristian Green were both denied by some impressive goalkeeping as the visitors looked to double their lead.

At the death, Jake Weaver was forced into a superb save to ensure the three points travelled back ro Rushall in a famous victory.