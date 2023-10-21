Rushall Olympic 5 Chorley 0 - Report

Danny Waldron

Waldron’s opener was the pick of the bunch, he broke past Ellis on the half-way line before driving forward, skinning his man and finding the top corner from the tightest of angles.

He then doubled his and Rushall’s tally for the afternoon on the stroke of half-time. Ronan Maher’s strike was pushed by Matt Urwin to the feet of the striker to tap home.

The Pics stung Chorley again after the break as Waldron linked up with Maher once again for his hat-trick.

The Walsall loanee, brushed past his man before squaring to Danny at the back post who made no mistake.

He then added one more to his tally after Mitch Clarke’s long ball forward was mis-read by the visitors’ defence and allowed The Pics star goalscorer to pinch and roll it past Urwin.

There was still time for the hosts to add another for the afternoon as debutant Luther Munakandafa came off the bench to pour more misery on the Chorley defence.

The Notts county loanee drove into the area and somehow managed to squeeze the ball in at the near post on the second attempt for his debut goal.