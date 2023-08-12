Curzon Ashton 1 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

The hosts opened their scoring mid-way through the first half after hitting The Pics on the counter, Jordaan Brown gave away a free-kick in a dangerous area to which Will Hayhurst spectacularly converting.

Waldron’s goal was deserved after Rushall had pushed and pushed in the second half, it finally arrived after Jake Gosling’s clever inside pass found Waldron who powerfully found the top corner.

Rushall had started the better of the two sides and pushed for an opening goal early on when Mantom’s cutback was fired over by Waldron.

Miles Storey had opportunities in the first half for the hosts but struggled to trouble Foster in goal for The Pics.

Rushall dominated most of the second-half and created more clear chances than they did before the break, Jake Gosling at the forefront of the attacks.

Sam Whittall then saw a header saved before his shot from distance rose over the bar.