Number 9 derby back for Halesowen after promotion

By Russell Youll

Newly-promoted Halesowen Town will renew rivalries with Stourbridge in the Number 9 derby next season, after it was confirmed they will be the same division.

Halesowen Town's play-off final with Spalding Utd and win in extra time
Rushall Olympic celebrate their promotion (Simon Kimber)

The Yeltz, promoted via the play-offs from the Northern Premier League Midlands division last month, have been put into the Southern Central Premier alongside their fierce rivals, the Glassboys. They will also be in the same division as AFC Telford United, who were relegated from the National League North last season.

But it will be the games against Stourbridge which will have the fans of both Black Country sides most excited – with the Number 9 derby named after the bus route linking the two towns just five miles apart.

Elsewhere, Rushall Olympic will enter the National League North following their play-off success saw them promoted from the Southern Central Premier.

The Pics will face the likes of former Football League clubs Scunthorpe United and Chester next term.

Stafford Rangers will remain in the Northern Premier League while rivals Hednesford Town move into the Northern Premier League West division, following their relegation from the Southern Central Premier. The Pitmen will have a local derby to look forward to with neighbours Chasetown making a sideways move into the same division, from the Northern Premier Midlands last season.

Midland League Premier Division champions Walsall Wood have been promoted to the Northern Premier Midlands, where they will face familiar foes Lye Town, who were also promoted from the Midlands Premier via the play-offs, after finishing runners up to Wood.

Also in the division are Sporting Khalsa, who suffered defeat in the play-offs last month.

Russell Youll

