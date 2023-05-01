Rushall Olympic promoted to National League North

Rushall Olympic celebrate their promotion (Simon Kimber)

They won 4-3 after only Kristian Green failed to score in the shoot out and Jacob Weaver - who was outstanding for the 'Pics - saved the final penalty from Kyle Storer.

Rushall thought they may come to rue a missed earlier penalty by Andre Carvallo-Landell on 42 minutes and a chance which hit the woodwork just minutes before.

But Carvallo-Landell held his nerve in the shoot out to make up for his earlier miss.

The visitors started nervously, with Weaver having to come out his goal very early to block a shot from Matthew Stenson who was through after hesitancy in the visiting defence.

Nuneaton's Ryan Beswick saw a curling free kick touch the top of the bar and Rushall had three players booked as they fought to stem the tide early on.

But they came back into it as they settled down and Carvalho-Landell saw a shot deflected wide on 25 minutes with the resulting corner from Alex Moore being deflected onto the bar.

Then came the penalty which was saved first by Tony Breeden's hand and the follow up his foot.

After the break, Rushall had the first chance when good work by Carvalho-Landell on the left saw him slip the ball inside for Alex Cameron who couldn't quite direct it in.

Weaver made some great saves for Rushall in quick succession around the 70 minute mark, first from Beswick then Scott McManus as Nuneaton looked for the winner.

But neither side could unlock each other's defence sufficiently with the game going to extra time.

Kane Richards had the best chance of the first half when he put the ball wide of Weaver's post after the keeper had done well to narrow the angle.

But it was Rushall who held their nerve and they will be taking on the likes of former Football League sides Scunthorpe, Boston United and Southport at the highest level of football they have played at next season.

Teams

Rushall: Weaver, Green, Mitchell, Fletcher, Brown, Whittall (Batchelor 95), Coyle (Shorrock 105), Moore, Cameron (Cook 75), Carvalho-Landell, Nkalambi Masidi