Additional time strike seals cup glory for Pics

Rushall win

Liam McDonald’s side dominated the 90 minutes and grabbed what they deserved in the dying minutes, winning the cup for the fourth time in their history.

Reece Mitchell made a fantastic block early on to deny Leek before Scott Wara headed over and Rushall man Andre Carvalho-Landell blazed his shot wide in the 16th minute before captain Kristian Green saw his effort in the box blocked by Wara two minutes later.

Rushall rallied for the remainder of the first-half as Alex Cameron was off-target before Jordan Nkalabi-Masioi’s shot was blocked and Kerian Cook was denied by Leek goalkeeper Daniel Roberts.

Alex Moore and Carvalho-Landell then both saw their efforts blocked as the sides entered the break goalless.

Cook fired wide for the Pics six minutes into the second 45, unable to capitalise on goalkeeper Roberts’ error on the edge of the box who he was unable to severely test with his header soon after.

Rushall enjoyed all the chances as Cameron headed wide at the back-post before Sam Whittal dragged his shot just wide.

Leek substitute Rob Stevenson had a chance to win it late on but Jacob Weaver saved before Rushall won it late on in additional time.

Alexander Fletcher burst into the box before finding the bottom left corner to win the game for the Pics in the most dramatic style, sending his side into a frenzy.

Alex Harrison had a late chance for Leek but went wide with his effort giving Rushall the glory.