Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald staying upbeat despite defeats

Rushall manager Liam McDonald

Fifth-placed Rushall, sitting in the final play-off place, have a nine-point buffer over Mickleover with five games remaining.

The two recent losses, to third-placed Leiston and table-toppers Coalville, came after an unbeaten run of six league games, and the Pics boss is keen to stay positive ahead of this weekend.

He said: “There’s been loads of positives from the games. It was always going to be difficult.

“Unfortunately over the last couple of games we’ve been a bit wasteful in front of goal. But, there’s loads of positives. We are an honest group. We’re happy and looking forward to the next games, hopefully we get back to winning ways.

“If we go and perform like we have over the last two games then we’ll put ourselves in with a great chance of winning, because we have been that good.

“We’re trying to secure our place in the play-offs. It’s a great achievement for the club. We are in a fantastic place and it’s been a great season.

“The icing on the cake Saturday will be getting the three points.

“A lot of teams will not want to play Rushall, we know we’re underdogs, but we’ve been that all season. We’ll be competitive I’m sure, it’s just about securing it and not getting too far ahead.”

Meanwhile, relegated Hednesford Town visit Ilkeston Town while Stourbridge welcome AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Stafford Rangers goalkeeper Cameron Belford will make his 500th career appearance as his side welcome Whitby Town in the Northern Premier League.