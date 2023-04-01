Leiston 2 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

The hosts opened the scoring against the run of play just before the hour mark.

Seb Dunbar drove forward on the left flank before pulling back to George Quantrell who slotted the ball into Weaver’s left hand corner.

However, Rushall’s onslaught looked to have secured them a deserved point when Reece Mitchell’s low cross was diverted by Leon Clarke to Sam Mantom who calmly slotted the ball home.

A gut-wrenching last second volley though, by an unmarked Will Davies saw the hosts secure all the points.

Like the majority of the match, Rushall dominated proceedings and almost took the lead instantly from kick-off. Andre Carvalho-Landell striking the side netting.

Kieran Cook constantly caused issues by getting in behind The Blues’ defence and almost found the back of the net when his shot was well saved by Sam Donkin.