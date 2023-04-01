Notification Settings

Leiston 2 Rushall Olympic 1 - Report

By Jonny Drury

Rushall Olympic were pegged back by last minute strike as they fall to a 2-1 defeat against Leiston.

The hosts opened the scoring against the run of play just before the hour mark.

Seb Dunbar drove forward on the left flank before pulling back to George Quantrell who slotted the ball into Weaver’s left hand corner.

However, Rushall’s onslaught looked to have secured them a deserved point when Reece Mitchell’s low cross was diverted by Leon Clarke to Sam Mantom who calmly slotted the ball home.

A gut-wrenching last second volley though, by an unmarked Will Davies saw the hosts secure all the points.

Like the majority of the match, Rushall dominated proceedings and almost took the lead instantly from kick-off. Andre Carvalho-Landell striking the side netting.

Kieran Cook constantly caused issues by getting in behind The Blues’ defence and almost found the back of the net when his shot was well saved by Sam Donkin.

Rushall created plenty in the dying stages of the game but just couldn’t find that killer instinct as the hosts keep 3rd place.

Rushall Olympic
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

