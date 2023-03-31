Sam Mantom insists pressure off Rushall Olympic ahead of huge week in promotion race

Rushall Olympic midfielder Sam Mantom Rushall midfielder Sam Mantom

The Pics have been the surprise package in the Southern Premier Central this season – currently sitting fourth, seven points behind leaders Tamworth.

They take on third-placed Leiston on Saturday before another huge clash with second placed side Coalville on Tuesday night.

Mantom believes it is arguably the biggest week in the club’s history – but insisted the pressure is off his side, who go into the games has underdogs.

He said: “We’re confident, but we are underdogs in the whole play-off picture.

“There are some massive teams in there with three times the budget that we have got, and we shouldn’t be in there but belief and the system we have at Rushall has dragged us into that race.

“We’ve got the biggest week in Rushall’s history and if we can get results in these games, there is no reason why we can’t really go for it in the last few games.

“No-one is expecting us to get any points, but we can play in big games and get results. We’ve got some really good players at this level and on any day we can smash teams away, and we need to do that in the next two games.”

Mantom rejoined the Pics back in the summer after two years at Hemel Hempstead Town in the National League South.

It came just two years after the former Albion midfielder had dropped out of professional football when his contract came to an end at Southend United. So far this season he has netted 16 times in all competitions from midfield – including a hat-trick in the 6-3 midweek win over Port Vale in the Staffordshire Senior Cup last four.

And the 31-year-old is grateful to have been given the chance to be part of a successful campaign at Dales Lane.

He added: “Going to Rushall and dropping down to a new league, there are going to be a few questions, but we have won 21 games, got the highest points total in the club’s history, we’re into two cup finals and I’ve got 16 goals.