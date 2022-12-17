Rushall Olympic 3-1 Hitchin Town - Report

The ice was broken on the stroke of half-time, Andre Carvalho-Landell showed his strength and close control to beat his man on the touchline and drive the ball into Jourdain Masidi waiting at the back post to leather the ball past Thernan Parker.

Masidi then doubled his and his side’s tally just after the break thanks to a move that wouldn't have looked out of place in Barcelona.

Sam Mantom and Kristain Green combined well to play through Callum Coyle in between the lines, using his pace to get ahead of the chasing defenders, Coyle squared to Masidi who once again powered the ball home into the near post.

Hitchin town managed to pull one back as the game entered the last fifteen minutes.

Diogo Freitas Gouveia’s free kick was palmed away by Jake Weaver into the path of Stanley Georgiou who was on hand to turn the ball into the back of the net.

However the game was put to bed late on thanks to another high-quality goal.

Andre Landell, again involved, controlled a ball that dropped from the heavens before spinning his man and playing a pitch perfect through ball into Will Shorrock who released one of his speciality strikes as he cut inside and curled the ball into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Despite the result, the visitors started on the front-foot and found joy through the left-wing as Daniel Idiakhoa’s pace and tricky footwork caused issues for Rushall’s full-backs.

Idiakhoa forced Sam Whittall into an impressive sliding block with the opening opportunity of the match.

Jake Weaver was then on hand to crowd out the danger despite Hitchin’s claims for a penalty.

The Pics managed to grow into the game however and saw Sam Mantom’s powerful strike from distance lifted inches over the bar before Sam Whittall couldn't direct his header on target at the back post.

Later on, Weaver was once again forced into some smart saves to deny the visitors from having a chance to make it a tight finish as Rushall saw out an impressive win to send them into the Christmas break.

MOTM; Jourdain Masidi