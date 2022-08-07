Rushall Olympic 0 Coalville Town 3 - Report

Goals from Tom McGlinchey, Ashley Chambers and Elliot Putman succumbed The Pics to a disappointing defeat at Dales Lane.

The visitors took the lead early on through Tom Mcglinchey who linked up well with Tim Berridge before slotting the ball into the bottom corner. Coalville continued to threaten the Rushall goal and forced Jake Weaver into some strong saves.

Sam Whittall came the closest for The Pics in the first-half when his acrobatic flick bounced clear off the outside of the post.

On the stroke of half-time, though Ashley Chambers doubled the lead, converting a controversial penalty after a strong tackle from Aaron Harper-Bailey.

Coalville carried their dominance into the second half and added a third only a minute later when a teasing cross was poked home at the back post by Elliot Putman.