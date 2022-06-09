Notification Settings

Rushall Olympic sign former Kidderminster man Keith Lowe

Rushall OlympicPublished: Comments

Rushall Olympic have completed the signing of former Wolves and Kidderminster Harriers defender Keith Lowe.

Kiddersminster Harriers' Keith Lowe and Wrexham's Kwame Thomas during the Pre-Season friendly match at Aggbrough, Kiddersminster. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday September 19, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Kidderminster. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
The 36-year-old helped Harriers reach the fourth round of the FA Cup last season, playing against West Ham as a substitute – during his third spell at the club.

And Rushall boss Liam McDonald hailed it as ‘a massive signing’.

“I have been chasing him all summer and I am really pleased that he has chosen to come here,” he said. “He’s a footballing defender and his decision to join us was based on football reasons rather than financial as he had some big offers elsewhere.

“That’s such a boost for us as we have landed a quality player who can tap in to the experience of over 200 games in the Football League.”

Lowe added: “My aims are to first of all get into the team, as I know there is a lot of talent in the squad. Then to give a real big push to a successful season, which could ultimately lead to promotion.

“This is a challenge that really excites me.”

There will also be lots of competition in the Pics goal, after Andy Wycherley was signed up – while Jon Flatt has committed for the season ahead.

