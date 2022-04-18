Coalville 3 Rushall Olympic 0 - Report

Rushall lose

The Pics began quite brightly forcing a couple of early corners, the second of which Richard Bstchelor headed wide.

Rushall suffered a blow after just eight minutes when Mitch Clarke was forced off with an injury but they carved out a good opportunity when Rackeem Reid played the ball back to Reece Mitchell who found Danny Glover but his close range shot was saved by Tiernan Brooks in the home goal.

The bobbly pitch was making things difficult for both teams but three minutes into the second half Tom McGlinchey side-footed the ball home to put the Ravens ahead.

Things got worse for the visitors seven minutes later when Tim Berridge fired past Tom Palmer, giving the keeper little chance.

Rushall tried to get back into the game and substitute Owen Parry almost scored with his first touch but Brooks saved well.