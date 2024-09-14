Kidderminster Harriers 2 Leek Town 1 - Report

The unlucky visitors were 1-0 up at half time before captain Morgan-Smith equalised on 78 minutes and then grabbed a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

Harriers’ victory in their first match against Leek since 1999 earned them prize-money of £3,375.

Aggborough boss Phil Brown made a number of changes from the side which suffered a disappointing 2-1 National League North defeat at Chorley the previous Saturday.

Handed his debut was newcomer George Cooper, a 21 year old central defender signed on a month’s loan from Mansfield Town.

Also making the starting line-up for the first time was defender Reece Devine.

Leek alarmed their hosts inside the first minute when Nathan Okome broke away, but he failed to gain full control and goalkeeper Christian Dibble was able to gather safely.

Harriers slowly began to get into their stride and Zac Brown tried his luck from just outside the area, but his shot lacked power and visiting goalkeeper Dino Visser had no problem holding on to the ball.

Brown had another attempt shortly afterwards, but this time his effort was pushed away by Visser for a fruitless corner.

Harriers suffered a blow when unlucky new boy Cooper went off in the 22nd minute with a shoulder injury and was replaced by Caleb Richards.

Leek made a positive raid soon after, but Lucas Weir’s snap shot flew over the bar.

Harriers responded with a shot from the edge of the area by Jack Lambert which smacked against the angle of bar and post.

They were stunned, however, in the 41st minute when Leek grabbed the lead after Alex Hurst scored with a perfectly lofted shot over the head of Dibble and into the back of the net.

Just before the interval Tope Obadeyi had a header fly over the bar following a Luke Summerfield corner and then Lambert fired wide.

Kidderminster began the second period on the front foot and Visser was soon called on to save efforts from Morgan-Smith and Obadeyi.

The visitors survived a goalmouth scramble before Visser did well to push away a fierce shot from Devine.

Battling Harriers finally got back on level terms when Morgan-Smith confidently finished off a teasing cross from Devine.

After substitute Seb Thompson had a ‘goal’ disallowed, Morgan-Smith put his side into the next round when he scored three minutes into stoppage time.

Kidderminster: Dibble; Foulkes, McNally, Cooper (Richards, 22), Devine; Summerfield, Brown (Thompson, 86), Obadeyi (Hall 69); Lambert (Kouhyar, 55), Cadogen (Davis, 67), Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Bishop, Rubio.

Leek: Visser, Buckley, Curl, Edwards, Harrison, Weir, Hurst, Porter (Scully, 82), Okome (Grice, 54), Shenton (McGuinness, 69), Woolley (Daniels, 90-3). Subs on used: McMahon, Reeves, Robson.

Referee: Matthew Jackson.

Attendance: 1,452 (47 away fans).