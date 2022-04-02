Bradford PA 0-0 Kidderminster - Report

Football Stock

Aggborough boss Russ Penn’s fourth-in-the-table side huffed and puffed but were unable to find a way through the hosts’ well organised defence.

The stalemate left Harriers without an away win since they triumphed 1-0 at AFC Telford United on February 12.

Kidderminster, who demolished Bradford 5-1 when they visited Aggborough in October, were unchanged from the side which ended a six match winless run by thrashing Curzon Ashton 5-0 at home the previous Saturday.

There were, however, changes on the bench with recent loan signing Matty Stenson (back injury) and Lewis Montrose (ill) missing out.

Defender Nathan Cameron, who scored in his side’s comfortable win over Avenue earlier in the campaign, came off the casualty list and was named among the substitutes.

Neither side were able to get into an early free-flowing rhythm before Harriers forced the first corner of the game in the 12th minute, but it came to nothing.

Shortly afterwards a free kick by Omari Sterling was safely dealt with by well positioned goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy.

Avenue manager Mark Bower’s men, however, caused Harriers concern after a quarter of an hour when Brad Dockerty unleashed a fine first time half volley which was well stopped one handed by visiting goalkeeper Luke Simpson, who was then able to gather the loose ball.

Harriers suffered an injury blow on 33 minutes when defender Alex Penny hobbled off and was replaced by Cameron.

Soon after the substitution the visitors went close to breaking the deadlock when a close range header by Amari Morgan-Smith flew just over the bar.

Just before the interval Simpson was called on make a smart save to keep out a determined effort from Lewis Knight.

Both teams again found it difficult to get any much needed fluency into their play after the break with clear-cut opportunities few and far between.

Harriers, however, were thwarted in the 59th minute when a powerfully struck long range free kick by Sterling was tipped over the bar by the alert Sykes-Kenworthy.

They continued to plug away and created an opening for Sam Austin whose shot was well stopped by Sykes-Kenworthy.

Substitute Ethan Freemantle, on for Hemmings, missed a great chance to put Harriers ahead on 85 minutes when he fired wide following good work by Joe Foulkes and Austin.

Minutes later Kaziah Martin had a deflected shot from distance clip the top of the bar in a match in which defences dominated.

The deadlock denied Harriers the opportunity to clinch back-to-back wins for the first time since February.

Kidderminster: Simpson; Foulkes, Penny (Cameron, 33), Lowe, Richards; Carrington (Redmond, 63), Martin; Hemmings (Freemantle, 82), Austin, Sterling; Morgan-Smith. Subs not used: Lissimore, White.

Referee: Richard Holmes.