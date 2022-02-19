Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kidderminster Harriers vs Alfreton Town abandoned due to serious injury

By Nathan JudahKidderminster HarriersPublished:

Kidderminster's National League North clash with Alfreton has been abandoned following a serious injury to Harriers loanee Matt Preston.

Aggborough
Aggborough

Preston went down in the 12th minute following a challenge with the game at 0-0.

Lengthy treatment (15 minutes) followed before the 26-year-old defender was stretchered off the pitch.

A statement followed over the tannoy saying the game had been abandoned.

Preston had been in stunning form for Harriers and was one of the hero's as Russ Penn's men nearly overcame West Ham in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Supporters were asked retain their tickets as these will remain valid for the re-arranged fixture.

Kidderminster Harriers
Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News