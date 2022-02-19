Kidderminster Harriers vs Alfreton Town abandoned due to serious injury

Aggborough

Preston went down in the 12th minute following a challenge with the game at 0-0.

Lengthy treatment (15 minutes) followed before the 26-year-old defender was stretchered off the pitch.

A statement followed over the tannoy saying the game had been abandoned.

We’re with you all the way. pic.twitter.com/ccjfN3FcMw — Kidderminster Harriers 🦅 (@khfcofficial) February 19, 2022

Preston had been in stunning form for Harriers and was one of the hero's as Russ Penn's men nearly overcame West Ham in the FA Cup earlier this month.